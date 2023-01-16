Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view during ceremonies honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks prior to a game between between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.

Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.

Thomas, a three-time MLB All-Star, played for the Mets from 1962-64. He played for the Pirates, Reds, Cubs, Braves, Mets, Phillis and Astros.

Our thoughts are with Frank's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.