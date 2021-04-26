Breaking: Major League Baseball GM Steps Down Abruptly

The Colorado Rockies are dead last in the National League standings thanks to a disappointing 8-13 record. Now it looks like one of the Rockies’ top executives is paying for it.

On Monday, the Rockies announced that general manager/executive VP Jeff Bridich has mutually parted ways with the team – effective immediately. Bridich had been the Rockies general manager since 2014 and a member of the organization since 2004.

“The Colorado Rockies announced today that the club and Executive Vice President/General Manager Jeff Bridich have mutually agreed that Bridich will step down from his role, effective immediately,” the team said in a statement.

Replacing Bridich will be Greg Feasel, who has been named Club President. Feasel will now oversee all baseball operations for the team.

Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich steps down and Greg Feasel has been named Club President. pic.twitter.com/nk3HyHYBu8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 26, 2021

Jeff Bridich played college baseball at Harvard and worked in the MLB league office before joining the Rockies in 2004.

The Rockies initially hired him to run their Minor League Baseball operations, but quickly promoted him. He rose through the ranks until being named general manager in 2014.

Under Bridich’s run as GM, the Rockies ended a seven-year playoff drought by reaching the postseason in 2017. They then enjoyed their first-ever back-to-back playoff appearances by returning in 2018.

But in the two seasons following, the Rockies regressed, finishing the last two seasons below .500.

It’s doubtful that the Rockies can salvage the season and reach the playoffs given the state of the team right now. But it’s clear that they wanted a new direction moving forward.