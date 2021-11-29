Breaking: Max Scherzer Finalizing Historic Free Agent Contract

Veteran ace Max Scherzer is reportedly on the verge of finalizing a historic free agent contract with an NL East contender.

Scherzer is reportedly finalizing a deal with the New York Mets. The contract is massive, paying him $130 million over three years. It’s a pretty staggering number for a 37-year-old pitcher.

Scherzer had reportedly narrowed down his list to the Angels, Dodgers, Mets and Yankees over the weekend. The Mets appear to have won the free-agency sweepstakes by offering a massive deal.

If the deal gets finalized, Scherzer will get paid around $43 million a year. That’s a record right there.

“If Max Scherzer’s deal gets done as the Mets expect, the average annual value will be somewhere in the range of $43 million a year — a staggering jump of nearly 20% from the current record AAV of $36 million held by Gerrit Cole. It is a huge number, especially for a 37-year-old,” writes MLB insider Jeff Passan.

This is potentially a league-changing move by the New York Mets.

Jacob DeGrom is expected to return to full strength at some point next season. If he does, the Mets will have two of the best pitchers in baseball. That means expectations will be sky-high in the Big Apple next year.

The Mets have built a roster capable of competing, but they underachieved last season with a 77-85 overall record.

With Max Scherzer now potentially in the mix, the Mets don’t have any excuses next year.