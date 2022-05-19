Breaking: Max Scherzer Just Had To Leave Mid At-Bat

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the Spring Training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park on March 27, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer just had to leave Wednesday night's Mets vs. Cardinals game with an apparent injury.

The Cy Young winning pitcher left during the middle of an at-bat in the top of the sixth inning.

Scherzer, the Mets' prized free agent acquisition this winter, signaled to the dugout that he was done.

This doesn't look good.

"Max Scherzer is walking off the Citi Field mound alongside trainer Joe Golia here in the sixth. He's thrown 87 pitches. Appeared to be Scherzer's call to come out of this game," Anthony DiComo tweeted.

Scherzer has been great for the Mets this season. New York is currently leading the NL East by several games.

However, the Mets are already dealing with an injury to Jacob deGrom. If Scherzer is out for an extended period of time, it would be a massive loss.

The Mets will likely have an update on Scherzer's status following tonight's game.