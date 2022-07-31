Breaking: Mets Announce Official Decision On Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom's return to the Mets rotation is official.
Sunday afternoon, Mets manager Buck Showalter announced that deGrom will be making his first start of 2022 in Washington this week.
deGrom, who's been rehabbing from an arm injury, is set to make his start on Tuesday.
Here's the full list of probables for the Mets in Washington, D.C.
With both Juan Soto and Josh Bell on the trade block, deGrom could be facing an extremely depleted Nationals lineup.
It could be a soft landing spot for the Cy Young winner.