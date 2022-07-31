Breaking: Mets Announce Official Decision On Jacob deGrom

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom's return to the Mets rotation is official.

Sunday afternoon, Mets manager Buck Showalter announced that deGrom will be making his first start of 2022 in Washington this week.

deGrom, who's been rehabbing from an arm injury, is set to make his start on Tuesday.

Here's the full list of probables for the Mets in Washington, D.C.

With both Juan Soto and Josh Bell on the trade block, deGrom could be facing an extremely depleted Nationals lineup.

It could be a soft landing spot for the Cy Young winner.