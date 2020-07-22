Breaking: Mike Trout Announces Decision On MLB Season

Mike Trout had previously expressed some doubts about the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has since felt much better.

The MVP frontrunner announced on Wednesday evening his decision for the 2020 regular season.

“I’m playing,” he told reporters.

Mike Trout says he’s feeling better about the conditions now. “I’m playing.” #Angels — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 22, 2020

Trout said he’s feeling much better about the conditions for the regular season, as well as the MLB’s plans to keep things safe.

“Everything’s been great so far,” Trout told reporters.

Trout, the best player in the game, said earlier this month that he wasn’t sure if he’d be suiting up for the Angels this summer.

“It’s a tough situation for everybody,” Trout said in early July. “I talked to a lot of guys across the league and they’re texting me a lot. I’m not gonna name any names, but they’re all thinking the same thing: ‘Is this gonna work?'”

Trout added that he knows how easily the COVID-19 virus could spread.

“It takes one guy to bring that in this clubhouse,” he said. “And given how contagious this virus is, it’s going to be hard to contain.”

Major League Baseball has since improved its testing policies. Positive tests have been few and far between as of late.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, when the Nationals host the Yankees. The Angels open the year on Friday against Oakland.