Breaking: MLB All-Star Signing Blockbuster Contract Extension

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: A general view of Fenway Park during the fifth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on June 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After agreeing on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, Rafael Devers and the Red Sox quickly shifted their focus to a long-term contract extension.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox are signing Devers to an 11-year, $331 million contract.

Devers' contract is the sixth-largest deal in MLB history by total value.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan said Devers' long-term extension with Boston isn't official yet. The talented third baseman will need to pass his physical.

Devers, a two-time All-Star, is coming off another strong season with the Red Sox. He had a .295 batting average with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs last year.

Red Sox fans have to be relieved about this news. The fan base has already seen the franchise lose Mookie Betts in a trade and Xander Bogaerts in free agency.

Devers, 26, will be the face of the Red Sox for the foreseeable future.