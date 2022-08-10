Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

DETROIT - OCTOBER 21: The Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals line up on the field before the start of Game One of the 2006 World Series on October 21, 2006 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday.

Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year.

On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general manager and president of baseball ops, the position he held until today.

Avila, 64, has worked in Major League Baseball since 1992, first with the Florida Marlins and then with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As the assistant general manager, he helped the Tigers end a 19-year playoff drought in 2006 when the franchise advanced to its first World Series since 1984.

Detroit also made the playoffs from 2011-14, appearing in one World Series and three American League Championship Series during that time frame.

However, under Avila's guidance as general manager, the Tigers have posted only one winning season and have not made the postseason. Couple that with some poorly executed trades in recent years and the team taking a step back in 2022 and you have the basis for Avila's firing today.