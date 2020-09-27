The Spun

Breaking: MLB GM Reportedly Fired On Sunday Night

A Royals vs. Angels game in April.ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 10: General view as fans stand for the national anthem with a giant American flag on the field and a US military flyover before the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the Angels home opener on April 10, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels’ 2020 season wasn’t over for more than a few minutes before they made the decision to fire their general manager.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Angels have fired GM Billy Eppler after six seasons. Los Angeles missed the playoffs every season of Eppler’s tenure and has suffered through five-straight losing seasons.

The Angels confirmed the decision on Twitter moments ago.

“The Angels organization would like to thank Billy for his dedication and work ethic over the last five years,” the statement reads. “We wish him and his family all the best.”

Eppler came to LA with a strong reputation after three years as the New York Yankees’ assistant GM. He had been the franchise’s director of professional scouting for several years before that.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Joel Sherman of the New York Post are both speculating that the Angels could target former Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski as Eppler’s replacement.

Time will tell what direction the Angels go in, but it can’t be denied that it is a little upsetting seeing the team waste the greatness of Mike Trout.

Through his first nine years in the majors, Trout has been to the playoffs only one time, and that is unacceptable.


