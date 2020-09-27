The Los Angeles Angels’ 2020 season wasn’t over for more than a few minutes before they made the decision to fire their general manager.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Angels have fired GM Billy Eppler after six seasons. Los Angeles missed the playoffs every season of Eppler’s tenure and has suffered through five-straight losing seasons.

The Angels confirmed the decision on Twitter moments ago.

“The Angels organization would like to thank Billy for his dedication and work ethic over the last five years,” the statement reads. “We wish him and his family all the best.”

Angels to seek new General Manager for the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/Jop9YZtr0q — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 27, 2020

Eppler came to LA with a strong reputation after three years as the New York Yankees’ assistant GM. He had been the franchise’s director of professional scouting for several years before that.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Joel Sherman of the New York Post are both speculating that the Angels could target former Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski as Eppler’s replacement.

As expected, general manager Billy Eppler will not return to the Los Angeles Angels, source tells ESPN. The question now for the Angels: Will Dave Dombrowski come to Anaheim to try to do what he did in Miami, Detroit and Boston? @Ken_Rosenthal first on the move with Eppler. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 27, 2020

I wrote a few days ago that there is a strong perception in the industry that Eppler would be dismissed and that Dave Dombrowski is perceived as the strong frontrunner to succeed him. https://t.co/nx3Qc7bgnp — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 27, 2020

Time will tell what direction the Angels go in, but it can’t be denied that it is a little upsetting seeing the team waste the greatness of Mike Trout.

Through his first nine years in the majors, Trout has been to the playoffs only one time, and that is unacceptable.