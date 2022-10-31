Breaking: MLB Makes Decision About Game 3 Of World Series

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 08: A general view of the Opening Day logo on the scoreboard prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Oakland Athletics on April 8, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The baseball world will have to wait a little bit longer for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.

With consistent rain in the forecast in Philadelphia, tonight's Game 3 between the visiting Houston Astros and hometown Phillies has officially been postponed.

It will be played tomorrow night, with the rest of the series pushed back one day.

The Astros and Phillies split the first two games of the Series in Houston. Philadelphia rallied from an early 5-0 deficit in Game 1 to win 6-5 on J.T. Realmuto's 10th inning homer.

Houston responded by jumping out to a 5-0 lead again in Game 2; this time, they held on to win 5-2.

The Astros are making their fourth World Series appearance in the last six years and are looking for their first championship since 2017. Meanwhile, the Phillies have not been to the Fall Classic since 2009 and last won it all in 2008.