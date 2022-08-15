Breaking: MLB Manager Reportedly Fired Monday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A shot of a baseball on the mound before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

An MLB manager has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon.

According to reports out of Texas, Rangers manager Chris Woodward has been relieved of his duties.

The Rangers are currently in the midst of another losing season.

"Rangers have relieved Chris Woodward of managerial duties, according to a person with direct knowledge of situation," Evan Grant reported.

Woodward, 46, has been the Rangers manager since the 2019 season.

The Rangers have had a losing record in each of their four seasons under Woodward's managerial tenure.