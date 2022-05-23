Breaking: MLB Punishment Announced For Josh Donaldson

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 16: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees fields against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 16, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has announced punishment for New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson on Monday.

Donaldson has been suspended one game and fined for his comments made toward Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson.

The Yankees third baseman called Anderson, who is Black, "Jackie" during this weekend's series. Anderson had referred to himself as a modern day Jackie Robinson in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Donaldson alleges he was joking around with Anderson, but the White Sox did not take it that way.

"Usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with -- not people who don't get along at all. So that statement right there was complete bullshit," White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks said.

Donaldson is in his first season with the Yankees. He's hitting .238 with five home runs and 15 RBI on the year.