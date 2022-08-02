Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres.

For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.

Soto isn't the only player heading over to San Diego. The Padres have also acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Nationals.

So, what are the Nationals receiving in return? They'll replenish their farm system with outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood.

The Nationals will also receive shortstop CJ Abrams and right-hander Jarlin Susana.

It's possible that more players are included in this blockbuster trade. ESPN's Jeff Passan said left-hander MacKenzie Gore could be included in this deal.

Gore is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA this season. He's just 23 years old, so he could develop into a star pitcher.

Of course, the main headline here is that Soto is heading to the Padres. There's no question that he could help their playoff push.

Once this season ends, the Padres will most likely enter contract talks with Soto.