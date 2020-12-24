Breaking: Nationals, Pirates Agree To Notable MLB Trade

Pittsburgh Pirates fans have grown accustomed to the team breeding a few stars every few years just to see them traded away from the organization.

Well, that was the case once again on Thursday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the Pirates traded star first baseman Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals.

The trade was first reported by Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Just a few minutes later, ESPN’s Jeff Passan added a few more trade details.

According to Passan, the Nationals are sending “two young pitchers” to the Pirates in exchange for Bell.

“First baseman Josh Bell has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Washington Nationals, a source tells ESPN,” Passan reported. “Two young pitchers headed back to Pittsburgh.”

First baseman Josh Bell has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Washington Nationals, a source tells ESPN. Two young pitchers headed back to Pittsburgh. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 24, 2020

According to a report from Joel Sherman, the Nationals shipped pitching prospects Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean to the Pirates.

Josh Bell was a second-round pick of the Pirates in the 2011 MLB draft. After developing in the minor leagues for a few years, Bell made an impressive debut for thee Pirates in 2016.

He struggled in 2017 and 2018, but put it all together during the 2019 campaign. Bell hit .277 while clubbing 37 home runs and 116 RBIs en route to being named an All-Star.

After taking a step back in 2020 it’s clear the Pirates soured on Bell as a prospect and decided to make a move to bolster the club’s rotation.