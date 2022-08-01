Breaking: Orioles Have Reportedly Traded Trey Mancini

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 15: Trey Mancini #16 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 15, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have moved a franchise mainstay the day before MLB's trade deadline.

According to The Athletic's Dan Connolly, the Orioles are sending Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros.

While the full trade details are unknown, Connolly said Baltimore will receive "multiple players" from Houston.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired Astros outfielder Jose Siri as part of a three-team trade.

Mancini, who has spent his entire career with the Orioles, is batting .268/.347/.404 with 10 home runs this season. He belted a career-high 35 long balls in 2019 after tallying 24 homers in each of the previous two seasons.

Trading Mancini is bittersweet for Baltimore. Mancini triumphantly returned to the team last year after beating colon cancer. Furthermore, the Orioles have shocked many fans by remaining in the playoff race at 51-51.

However, the 30-year-old is now almost ensured an opportunity to play postseason baseball for the Astros, who hold a 12-game lead in the American League West.

Despite ranking fifth in team OPS, Houston will benefit from adding Mancini to the lineup. A shoulder injury has sidelined veteran outfielder Michael Brantley since June, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel is batting a disappointing .243/.293/.392 this season.

At least he left Baltimore on a high note. Mancini's last plate appearance at Camden Yards was a bizarre inside-the-park home run.

While only 3.5 games behind the AL's final wild-card spot, Baltimore could now attempt to trade more players such as All-Star closer Jorge Lopez by Tuesday evening's deadline.