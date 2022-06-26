Breaking: Phillies Announce Bryce Harper's Injury Diagnosis

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 25: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is looked at after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres June 25, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Phillies' season just got turned upside down.

Just moments ago, the NL East ballclub announced star slugger Bryce Harper has a fractured left thumb.

A nightmare situation for the Phillies, who've turned their season around since firing manager Joe Girardi.

To make matters worse, this wasn't some sort of freak accident.

Harper was hit in the hand by a pitch from Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres this Saturday night.

The Phillies' slugger immediately dropped to his knees in pain after the pitch hit his hand.

After getting to his feet, he had a few choice words for Snell as he walked off the field with trainers.

Harper's never been afraid to let his opponent know his feelings.

"Scary sight in San Diego. Bryce Harper had to leave the game after taking a pitch off his hand," said Jomboy Media.

You can find the entire ordeal in the video below.

No timeline for Harper's return has been revealed just yet, but it's plausible he misses the rest of the season.

The Phillies' 2022 campaign just hit a major bump in the road. Can they recover? We'll find out.