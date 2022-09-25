Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Out After Season

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 14: A detailed view of Marlins Park during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park on April 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A veteran MLB manager is reportedly done with his team following the season.

According to a report on Sunday morning, veteran manager Don Mattingly and the Miami Marlins have agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the season.

Mattingly, 61, has been the Marlins manager since the 2016 season.

"Don Mattingly and the Marlins have mutually agreed upon this being the final season with him as Marlins Manager, sources tell me and @J_McPherson1126," Craig Mish reported on Sunday morning.

Mattingly, who previously managed the Dodgers, has gone 430-574 as the Marlins manager.

Miami made the playoffs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Marlins have had two disappointing, under-.500 seasons since.

The Marlins are 56-80 this year.