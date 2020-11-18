Breaking: Robinson Cano Is Being Suspended For One Year

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano will miss the entire 2021 MLB season after being suspended for PEDs.

According to multiple reports, Cano tested positive and as a result faces a year-long suspension. The eight-time All-Star reportedly tested positive for stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

This isn’t the first drug-related suspension of Cano’s career. He was docked 80 games in 2018 for testing positive for the diuretic Lasix, a violation of MLB’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Cano has three years remaining on the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed after the 2013 season. However, because of the suspension, he forfeits all of his $24 million salary in 2021.

After struggling in his first season with the Mets in 2019, Cano bounced back with a strong 49-game showing during the shortened 2020 campaign.

The 38-year-old slashed .316/.352/.544 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI, posting his highest batting average in a decade.