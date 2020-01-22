Breaking: The New York Mets Have Hired A New Manager

The New York Mets are on the verge of hiring Luis Rojas as their new manager, according to multiple reports.

The team is finalizing a multi-year contract with the 38-year-old Rojas, who served as the Mets’ quality control coach last season. He managed and coached in the Mets’ minor league system from 2007-18.

Rojas will replace Carlos Beltran, who stepped down from his post this month without ever managing a game. Beltran was hired to replace Mickey Callaway earlier this offseason, but lost his job as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign stealing scandal.

The son of former MLB outfielder and manager Felipe Alou and brother of ex-Met outfielder Moises Alou, Rojas interviewed for the team’s managerial vacancy before they hired Beltran.

The Mets went 86-76 in 2019, finishing in third place in the NL East and missing out on an NL Wild Card spot by three games.

After the season, the decision was made to move on from Callaway, who posted a 163-161 record in two seasons with the club.