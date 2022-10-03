Breaking: Tony La Russa Announces His Decision On Future

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Longtime MLB manager Tony La Russa officially announced his retirement on Monday.

La Russa issued a statement, via The Athletic's James Fegan, confirming his decision to leave the game to focus on his health.

In addition to having a pacemaker installed in February, La Russa said doctors identified another issue in late August that forced him to step away from the Chicago White Sox before the third and final year of his contract.

"At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager," La Russa said. "However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023."

After a decade away from the game, La Russa returned to manage the White Sox in 2021. They went 93-69 in his first season but are out of the playoff picture at an underwhelming 79-80 this year.

La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, called this season's performance an "unacceptable disappointment."

"I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support, he added. "Our record is proof. I did not do my job."

He said he has no animosity toward fans who called for his job during an underwhelming season and declared that the franchise's future still "looks bright" despite falling short of expectations in 2022.

The four-time Manager of the Year retires second in all-time wins behind Connie Mack. La Russa led the Oakland Athletic to three straight AL pennants, including a championship in 1989, and two more World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals.