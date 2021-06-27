Breaking: We Have Our First MLB Pitcher Substance Ejection

We have breaking news in the baseball world this afternoon. For the first time since the MLB rule crackdown was implemented, a pitcher has been ejected after umpires found a foreign substances on his glove.

Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago is the guilty party here. He was ejected from Sunday’s game after umpires conducted a check between innings. ESPN’s Jeff Passan has the latest.

“Looks like baseball has its first foreign-substance violation since the crackdown. Seattle left-hander Hector Santiago was ejected after umpires found something on his glove during a between-innings check,” Passan reported via Twitter.

After Santiago’s ejection, officials placed his glove in a bag. The bag will be sent off for inspection. Take a look.

UH OH!! Looks like we may have our first POSITIVE substance check. Hector Santiago's glove has been put into some sort of bag to be shipped off for inspection. What a time we're living in. pic.twitter.com/ZyDCtJ7Fim — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 27, 2021

Major League Baseball is attempting to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances. It’s doing so through the use of umpire checks. The new rule has been met with heavy backlash.

Pitchers have long complained baseballs are much too slick and need to be improved. The lack of improvement has led to pitchers using substances to gain a better grip on the ball. That is, until now.

Hector Santiago is the first pitcher in Major League Baseball to get tossed since the new rule was implemented. There will most certainly be more ejections throughout the rest of the season. Baseball has a bigger issues on its hands, though.

It’s only a matter of time before pitchers have had enough of Rob Manfred’s antics.