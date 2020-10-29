Breaking: White Sox Officially Announce New Manager Hire

The Chicago White Sox are reaching into their past for their new managerial hire, tabbing Hall of Famer Tony La Russa to skipper the club.

A three-time World Series champion and four-time Manager of the Year, La Russa originally served as the manager of the White Sox from 1979-86. He then led the Oakland Athletics from 1986-95 and the St. Louis Cardinals from 1996-2011.

La Russa’s resume is unimpeachable, but this is still a bit of a risky hire considering he’s 76 years old and has been away from the game for nearly a decade.

La Russa will be replacing Rick Renteria, who had just a .433 winning percentage in four seasons with the White Sox, but did lead the franchise back to the playoffs this season for the first time in 12 years.

For his career, La Russa has posted a .536 winning percentage in the regular season while reaching the postseason 14 times. He’s captured six pennants and reached 12 League Championship Series.

In Chicago, La Russa will inherit an exciting young core, which includes infielders Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Nick Madrigal, outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert and starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease.

We’ll see if the legendary manager has what it takes to boost this team into contender status.