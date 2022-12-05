Breaking: Yankees Announce Decision On Brian Cashman

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before Game Four of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MLB's longest-tenured general manager will hold his position a while longer.

The New York Yankees announced a four-year contract extension for Brian Cashman on Monday. He'll remain their GM and senior vice president through 2026.

Cashman joined the Yankees in 1998, right as the team won three straight World Series titles. They reached the pinnacle again in 2009, but Yankees fans may consider 13 years a long drought.

The Yankees have never won fewer than 84 games under Cashman's watch, and they have made six straight playoff appearances. However, a 99-63 campaign ended with the Houston Astros sweeping them out of the ALCS.

Cashman will promptly begin his extension with a potentially legacy-defining moment. Superstar outfielder Aaron Judge is a free agent after hitting an AL-record 62 home runs during an MVP year.

Losing Judge would represent a massive blow to the franchise and put considerable pressure on Cashman to rebuild a competitive lineup. Either way, a highly demanding fanbase likely won't be happy unless the Yankees retain Judge and make additional moves to take down the Astros in 2023.