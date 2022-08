Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade.

While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one.

New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs.

Jack Curry of YES first reported the news.

Effross will provide the Yankees bullpen with another talented right-handed arm.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. E.T.