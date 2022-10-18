Breaking: Yankees-Guardians Game 5 Postponed
After a rain delay of nearly three hours, Major League Baseball finally postponed the deciding ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.
There was hope that the rain in the Bronx would eventually subside enough to get the do-or-die game in tonight, but that was not the case. Instead, Game 5 will be played tomorrow afternoon at 4:07 p.m. ET.
The winner will head immediately to Houston to begin the ALCS on Wednesday night.
This is the second rainout of the series. Game 2 was postponed from last Thursday to Friday as a result of inclement weather in New York.
The Yankees won Game 1 at home last Tuesday before the Guardians took Game 2 in extra innings and staged a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to win Game 3 at home Saturday night.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole led the way in a Game 4 win to even the series on Sunday and set up this deciding Game 5.