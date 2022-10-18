Breaking: Yankees-Guardians Game 5 Postponed

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After a rain delay of nearly three hours, Major League Baseball finally postponed the deciding ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

There was hope that the rain in the Bronx would eventually subside enough to get the do-or-die game in tonight, but that was not the case. Instead, Game 5 will be played tomorrow afternoon at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The winner will head immediately to Houston to begin the ALCS on Wednesday night.

This is the second rainout of the series. Game 2 was postponed from last Thursday to Friday as a result of inclement weather in New York.

The Yankees won Game 1 at home last Tuesday before the Guardians took Game 2 in extra innings and staged a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to win Game 3 at home Saturday night.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole led the way in a Game 4 win to even the series on Sunday and set up this deciding Game 5.