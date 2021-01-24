Breaking: Yankees, Pirates Agree To MLB Trade

Pitching remains the biggest question mark for the New York Yankees heading into the 2021 season. While they still have to sort through their rotation, they appear to be adding another arm.

According to MLB insiders Mark Feinsand and Adam Berry, the Yankees have agreed to a deal for Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are sending Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikel Escotto and Canaan Smith to the Pirates in the trade.

Taillon did not play for the Pirates in 2020 as he recovered from surgery to repair a flexor tendon and a UCL revision. The injury cost him most of the 2019 season.

The Yankees are probably hoping that Taillon has a season more like his 2018 campaign. Taillon went 14-10 with a 3.20 earned run average, two complete games and a shutout that year

In four years as a starter for the Pirates, Taillon is 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA. He went on the disabled list in 2017 to undergo treatment for testicular cancer. But he returned just one month later and pitched great in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Taillon was the No. 2 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2010 Major League Baseball draft. He was taken ahead of players like Manny Machado, Drew Pomeranz, Matt Harvey and Chris Sale among other All-Star pitchers.

What kind of a role will Jameson Taillon have as a member of the New York Yankees?