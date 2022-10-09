Breaking: Yankees Star Left Off The Postseason Roster

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' bullpen will look much different this postseason.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, the AL East champions are leaving Aroldis Chapman off their roster entering the ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Manager Aaron Boone said the 34-year-old reliever missed a workout without an "acceptable excuse."

Formerly one of the game's most dominant closers, Chapman was in danger of missing the playoff roster anyway. The southpaw finished his 13th season with the highest ERA (4.46) of his career and issued 28 walks in just 36.1 innings.

Chapman's unexcused absence could be a convenient excuse for the Yankees to exclude the former star, who is at the end of a three-year, $48 million deal. There's a good chance he's pitched his final game in pinstripes.

Meanwhile, the Yankees will enter the postseason without a true bullpen stopper.

Clay Holmes was initially phenomenal when taking the closer's role from Chapman, but he posted a 4.84 ERA after the All-Star break. Chad Green and Michael King are also sidelined with injuries.

However, the Bronx Bombers still boast a deep bullpen unit that tallied MLB's third-lowest ERA (2.97) behind the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. Scott Effross and Lou Trivino have both pitched well since joining the team as deadline acquisitions. Jonathan Loaisiga, Clarke Schmidt, lefty Lucas Luetge, and a returning Wandy Peralta could all factor into Boone's plans as well.

The Yankees will host Cleveland in Game 1 on Tuesday.