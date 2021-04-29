The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brewers Announce Injury Update For SP Corbin Burnes

A general view of the Milwaukee Brewers stadium.MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 11: A general view of the interior of Miller Park during the opening day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburg Pirates on April 11, 2005 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Pirates 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is off to a strong start in 2021, but his season has been put on hold momentarily.

Burnes has been placed on the injured list, the Brewers announced this afternoon. Interestingly, the team did not designate what the 26-year-old righthander is dealing with.

Another starting pitcher, Zack Godley, has also been placed on the IL after bruising a finger on his pitching hand attempting to bunt on Wednesday.

Burnes, who broke out as a starter during the shortened 2020 season, was 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts through his first five starts of 2021.

He took the loss in Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five runs (four earned) in five innings, but had thrown 18-straight shutout innings in his prior three starts.

Hopefully, whatever Burnes is dealing with is a minor issue and he’ll be back on the mound for the Brew Crew soon.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.