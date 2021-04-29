Brewers Announce Injury Update For SP Corbin Burnes

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is off to a strong start in 2021, but his season has been put on hold momentarily.

Burnes has been placed on the injured list, the Brewers announced this afternoon. Interestingly, the team did not designate what the 26-year-old righthander is dealing with.

Another starting pitcher, Zack Godley, has also been placed on the IL after bruising a finger on his pitching hand attempting to bunt on Wednesday.

RHP Corbin Burnes placed on the injured list. RHP Zack Godley placed on the 10-day injured list with a right index finger contusion. RHP Alec Bettinger and LHP Eric Lauer recalled from the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/F5PRErpGH3 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 29, 2021

Burnes, who broke out as a starter during the shortened 2020 season, was 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts through his first five starts of 2021.

He took the loss in Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five runs (four earned) in five innings, but had thrown 18-straight shutout innings in his prior three starts.

Hopefully, whatever Burnes is dealing with is a minor issue and he’ll be back on the mound for the Brew Crew soon.