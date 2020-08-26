Breaking: MLB Team Reportedly Not Playing Tonight’s Game

The National Basketball Association isn’t the only league with players deciding to boycott games in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

All three NBA playoff games scheduled to take place today have been postponed. The Bucks-Magic, Rockets-Thunder and Lakers-Blazers games have all been postponed and it’s unclear when they’ll be rescheduled.

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly decided to not play tonight, as well.

MLB insider Jared Diamond first reported the news.

“The Brewers have decided not to play tonight’s game,” he reports.

The Brewers have decided not to play tonight’s game. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

Milwaukee was scheduled to play Cincinnati tonight. The Reds are reportedly following along with the decision. So, there won’t be a forfeit.

“The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game,” Diamond added.

The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game. https://t.co/BZJAg8GujJ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

Milwaukee’s teams are understandably affected by the police shooting, as it took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, roughly 40 miles outside of the city.

It remains to be seen what will happen with other professional sports games. There are several MLB games scheduled to be played tonight and multiple NBA playoff games are scheduled for Thursday.

This is clearly a monumental time in the sports world. It will be interesting to see what happens next.