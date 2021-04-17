Brewers Make Decision On Star Outfielder Christian Yelich

Star outfielder Christian Yelich has missed multiple games this season with a back issue. It appears he’ll be absent from several more games this month.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed Yelich on the 10-day injury list. He’ll be reevaluated at that time.

The Brewers are placing Christian Yelich on the 10-day injured list. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 17, 2021

Yelich has missed four straight games with a back issue. It’s reportedly the same back issue that’s given him problems throughout his career.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell is optimistic about Yelich’s progress, despite the star outfielder being placed on the injured list.

“He came in yesterday and started some baseball activities (on the team’s off day),” Counsell said on Friday, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s doing a little more today. So, we’re making progress. (He’s) hitting, running, throwing. So, we’re making progress. That’s kind of where we are right now.”

This early in the season, there’s no reason in rushing Christian Yelich back into action. The Brewers might as well get him back to full health before the mid-way point of the season later this year.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, is 7-6 so far this season and just one game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central. It’s still a bit early to make any predictions, but the Brewers should be in the thick of the division race all season long.

Yelich is obviously critical to such success. He’ll be on the injury list for the next 10 days as he recovers from a back issue.