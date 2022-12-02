Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A general view during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.

As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in cash to Seattle.

Passan said the Brewers had a number of teams interested in Wong. They ultimately settled on the Mariners' offer.

"Milwaukee had a number of suitors for Kolten Wong and in the end got Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro," Passan said. "There were a number of three-team incarnations during talks, but ultimately wound up a Seattle-Milwaukee production."

This deal should only help the Mariners' chances of competing in the American League next season.

Wong finished the 2021 season with a .251 bating average, 15 home runs and 47 RBI.

The Brewers, meanwhile, will have to hope that Toro and Winker can contribute in 2023.