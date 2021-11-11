Brian Cashman Shares Honest Admission On Carlos Correa

The New York Yankees are in a market for a shortstop in free agency this year. Carlos Correa might be the top available option at the position.

Of course, a Correa-Yankees marriage isn’t as easy as it sounds. The 27-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, and there’s no love lost between them and the Yankees.

During Correa’s tenure, Houston eliminated New York from the postseason three times, most notably in 2017, when they were later found to be cheating by illegally stealing signs. As a result, it is fair to wonder if Correa’s past would automatically disqualify the Yankees from pursuing the two-time All-Star.

Not the case, says Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. On Thursday, Cashman spoke at the annual general managers’ meetings and said that Correa’s time with the Astros is “certainly not part of that initial process for me.”

“I’m here just to kind of assess all available players in the marketplace and then just get as much information as I can for free agents and potential trade people,” Cashman said. “So things like (fan or player sentiment) is not part of that process. To me, just making sure I understand what’s available, what’s the price point of acquisition and then communicate all of that back to ownership as well as my baseball ops team so we can pref them out and then gravitate to what’s realistic or not. “The bottom line is, is he a great player? The answer to that is yes. He’s a free agent, so my job is to assess him and act accordingly.”

In 2021, Correa had his healthiest full season in five years, playing in 148 games. He slashed .279/.366/.485 and hit 26 home runs as the Astros made the World Series.

If the Yankees eventually decide they are out on Correa, whether it’s due to financial constraints, past indiscretions or another reason, they will have no shortage of options to pivot to on the shortstop market.

Among the other players available at the premium position are Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Javier Baez and Marcus Semien.