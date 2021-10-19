Brian Cashman Explains Yankees’ Aaron Boone Decision

The New York Yankees announced significant news this Tuesday involving manager Aaron Boone. They signed him to a three-year contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

Most Yankees fans were ready for the franchise to bring in a different manager for the 2022 season. The front office, meanwhile, felt Boone deserved another chance to show he’s capable of bringing a World Series title to the Bronx.

During a press conference on Tuesday, general manager Brian Cashman explained why the Yankees re-signed Boone.

“I would turn back to the summer. I would reiterate that I thought Aaron Boone was part of the solution,” Cashman told reporters. “He wasn’t a problem, or the problem. Listen, I think Aaron brings a lot of great qualities. He’s a great baseball mind, comes from an amazing family that has a history in this industry for quite some time.

“But his ability to connect, to communicate, to be open-minded. He’s had a lot of success here despite obviously our postseason ultimate results. Our big goal happens to be a world championship, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of goals that are getting accomplished or things to be proud of along the way.”

Brian Cashman: There is a great deal of respect for what Aaron Boone brings to the table. pic.twitter.com/P7uv61NLB9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 19, 2021

Cashman wasn’t the only high-ranking member of the Yankees who commented on this decision. Earlier today, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner released a statement on the team’s new deal with Boone.

“We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward,” Steinbrenner said.

Only time will tell if Boone can lead the Yankees to the promised land.