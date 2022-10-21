Look: Bruce Bochy Has Landed Another MLB Manager Job

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Retiring manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants addresses the fans during a ceremony celebrating his career after the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is returning to the MLB. On Friday, it was officially announced that he'll be the new manager of the Texas Rangers.

Bochy, a three-time World Series champion, led the Giants from 2007-2019. He won 1,052 games during that span.

Over the past three seasons, Bochy has been a special advisor for the Giants. The reason he accepted the Rangers job is because he sees a contender brewing in the AL West.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers,” Bochy said. “Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that.

“If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation. I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bochy will become the 20th full-time manager in Rangers history.

The Rangers will try to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season. They finished the year with a 68-94 record.