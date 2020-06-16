Bryce Harper Backs Up Mike Trout’s Message For MLB

Baseball fans are starving for the MLB to return in some capacity this summer, but the chances of that happening are declining as each week goes by. On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred revealed he’s “not confident” there will be a season this year.

Shortly after Manfred made those comments, the MLBPA put out an emphatic message for him that said “This latest threat is just one more indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning.”

Mike Trout responded to that message from the MLBPA, saying “Tell us when and where.” Simply put it, the three-time MVP wants the league to stop playing both sides of the fence and just tell the players when the season will begin.

It turns out that Trout isn’t the only influential figure from the MLB that shared his thoughts on this situation. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper responded with the same comment, tweeting “Tell us when and where.”

Tell us when and where. https://t.co/hy157hOYkl — Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) June 16, 2020

Harper and Trout are such huge stars that their voice could possibly influence the MLB to figure out a new schedule for 2020 that’s fair.

At this point, it seems like every professional league will take place this year except for the MLB. There’s so much uncertainty right now that it’s possible baseball doesn’t take place until 2021.

One thing is for sure, the ball is officially in Manfred’s court.