Bryce Harper Had 7-Word Message After Reaching World Series

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 23: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after defeating the San Diego Padres in game five to win the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Bryce Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies following the 2018 season. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals won the World Series in 2019, their first year without Harper.

Sunday night, Harper got there. The Phillies topped the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday evening. Philadelphia is set to take on either Houston or New York in the World Series beginning later this week.

Following the NLCS win, Harper had a seven-word message for his fans.

"We're going to bring this s--t home," Harper told the crowd.

The Phillies will likely be the underdog against the Astros in the World Series, barring a huge comeback from the New York Yankees.

Philadelphia is seeking its first championship since the 2008 season.