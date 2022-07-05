Bryce Harper Has 3-Word Message After Surgery

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 25: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies yells at Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game June 25, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies fans are speculating about Bryce Harper's three-word message after undergoing surgery this week.

"I'll be back," he said.

Oh boy. Does that mean Harper will return earlier than expected and play again for the Phillies this season? It's complicated.

In fact, Harper doesn't even know if he'll be able to return this season. But that won't stop him from trying.

"I don't want to give anybody a timetable because I don't know," Harper said, via ESPN.com. "If I knew a specific date that I'd be back, I'd tell you. I just don't think it's fair to anybody. I'll be back when I'm ready to go." He added, "I don't want to hope or think about anything. I just want to go day by day and be back when I can, whenever I feel healthy, whenever that is to help this team win. Granted, if we're out of it, I'm going to come back and play no matter what, just so I know that I can go out there and play the game. I don't want that to be my last day playing this year. No matter what the outcome, I'm going to come back and I'll be playing."

Harper sustained one of the unluckiest injuries we've seen in baseball in quite some time.

The Phillies star was hit by a 97-MPH fastball from Padres ace Blake Snell. He suffered a fractured thumb, as a result.

It'd be quite the turnaround if he can return this season - especially if the Phillies are in the playoff hunt.