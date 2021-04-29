Bryce Harper Gives Update Following Scary Hit By Pitch

The Philadelphia Phillies game against the St. Louis Cardinals came to a screeching halt on Wednesday night after outfielder Bryce Harper was forced to leave after being hit in the head with a pitch.

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning, Harper took a 97 MPH fastball from Génesis Cabrera to the side of the face. His helmet flew off and he immediately fell to the ground.

Thankfully, Harper was able to get up and walk off the field, but he appeared to be bleeding. He did not return.

After the game, he took to social media to assure fans that he was feeling good.

“Everything feels good. Everything came back good — CT, all that kind of stuff. So, face is still there. We’re all good. See you guys soon,” Harper said in a brief video on Instagram, via the Phillies.

After Harper left the game on Wednesday, shortstop Didi Gregorius, the next batter in the line-up, was also hit by a pitch. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out to argue with the home plate umpire and was ejected.

Despite the consecutive hit batters, Cabrera maintained the none of the missed pitches were intentional. He also wished Harper a speedy recovery.

“My prayers go out to Bryce Harper,” he said, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I really wish him the best. I hope he has a speedy recovery. The game kind of got away from me at that point. I’m really sorry for everything that happened today; none of it was intentional.”

The Phillies went on to win 5-3, scoring four straight runs to knock off the Cardinals. The NL East club improved to 12-12 with the victory.

Philadelphia will look to close out the series in St. Louis on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET