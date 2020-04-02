Bryce Harper Is Donating $500,000 To Help Those In “Immediate Need”

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper is donating $500,000 to those in “immediate need” throughout the Las Vegas and Philadelphia area.

The current global pandemic has put the sports world on hold for the foreseeable future. As a result, dozens of professional athletes are using their financial well-being to help others in need in the midst of the widespread disease.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was one of the first athletes to make a generous donation. Harper is the latest to pitch in what he can to help support individuals in less than ideal circumstances.

“Las Vegas will always be my family’s first home,” Harper wrote on Twitter. “Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly. . . . Our family has committed $500,000 to help those in most immediate need.”

Harper’s $500,000 donation is being sent to Philadelphia – the city in which he plays for – and Las Vegas – his hometown.

The baseball star will be donating the money to several foundations in both cities.

Kind gestures like these are exactly the type of generous acts that are bringing sports fans together during this turbulent time.