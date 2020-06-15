Bryce Harper Has Priceless Reaction To Latest MLB Season News

As MLB continues to shoot itself in the foot in regards to starting the 2020 season, Bryce Harper continues to joke about playing another sport.

In an interview over the weekend on Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson’s podcast, Harper joked that he would take his talents to the gridiron if there was no baseball in 2020.

“Man, you know what, if baseball doesn’t come back I’ll just go play for the Eagles,” Harper told Johnson.

Well, this afternoon, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred came out and said he was “not confident” there would be a 2020 season in any form. That prompted reactions on social media from a number of players, including Harper.

“What’s good @Eagles?” the Philadelphia Phillies slugger wrote.

Now, of course Harper isn’t actually going to play in the NFL. If he did though, here’s a photoshop of what that might look like.

In all seriousness though, the comments from Manfred just illustrated how sad this entire MLB saga has been. The sport has so much young talent in it right now–including Harper–and the powers that be just can’t get out of their own way.

If there’s a change of direction and a season happens, it will be good for the game, even if it’s a shortened one. Still, the future of baseball looks pretty bleak right now overall.