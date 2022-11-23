Bryce Harper Reportedly Underwent Significant Surgery Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 16: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles after advancing to second base on a ball off the bat of J.T. Realmuto that was misplayed by third baseman J.D. Davis of the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 14-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

After playing through pain for a large portion of the 2022 season, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper finally underwent elbow surgery this Wednesday.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia broke the news that Harper underwent Tommy John surgery today. That procedure apparently went "very well."

Harper could return to "hitting competitively" by mid-May, per Salisbury's report.

Although it's unfortunate that Harper had to go under the knife, Tommy John surgery shouldn't prevent him from seeing the field in 2023.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani made a rather quick recovery from the same injury in 2019. He spent that season as the team's designated hitter.

Harper is coming off another productive season in Philadelphia. He finished the regular season with a .286 batting average, 18 home runs and 65 RBI.

During the postseason, Harper took his game to another level. The two-time MVP had six homers and 13 RBI in 17 games.

As long as Harper is healthy, the Phillies will be considered a threat in the National League.

We're wishing Harper a full and speedy recovery from Tommy John surgery.