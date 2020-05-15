Bryce Harper Shares His Stance On Reduced MLB Salary

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell has been in the headlines this week for his stance on the 2020 season. During a live-stream on Twitch, he made it abundantly clear that he won’t play this year if he has to take a pay cut.

“I got to get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that’s just the way it is for me,” Snell said on Twitch. “Like, I’m sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I’m making is way lower. Why would I think about doing that?”

The latest MLB superstar to comment on this topic is none other than Bryce Harper, who was set to make $26 million this season from the Philadelphia Phillies. Obviously that would change if the league reduces salaries.

Not only does Harper support Snell for being so vocal during this time, he believes the All-Star pitcher is right. It doesn’t sound like the former NL MVP has any interest in playing for less money.

Here’s what Harper had to say about playing for a reduced salary, via NBC Sports:

“He ain’t lying, he’s right. He’s speaking the truth bro. I ain’t mad at him. Somebody’s gotta say it, at least he manned up and said it. Good for him. I love Snell, the guy’s a beast. One of the best lefties in the game.”

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has also come out to support Snell’s stance on reduced salaries.

It’ll be very interesting to see how the MLB handles this season. There is some belief that owners would save more money by not having a season at all rather than pay full salaries for just 82 games.

The hope was that baseball would be back by July 4, but that could change.