Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues.

Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him wearing a uniform for the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan. He included the caption, “Aye (Yomiuri Giants) you up? Got some time to kill.”

The Yomiuri Giants are the most successful team in NPB history. And unlike Harper’s Phillies, they aren’t currently going through a lockout.

Harper was most likely joking around here. But baseball fans still got more than a kick out of the idea of MLB’s best player going to Japan making the NPB mainstream.

Can’t wait for NPB the Show 22! https://t.co/Lw1t0DCYWc — Dan Mason (@LearnBaseball) February 28, 2022

I’d fly to Japan for this https://t.co/WUi9mC5U3l — Matt Zupan (@Zupermantastic) February 28, 2022

Reigning NL MVP is photoshopping himself into a NPB uniform the MLB is COOKED https://t.co/M5Iql0xe8s — BD/ Thank you Tom (@BrettDiStasio24) February 28, 2022

Last year, Bryce Harper had 151 hits, an MLB-best 42 doubles and 35 home runs en route to MVP and Silver Slugger honors. The Philadelphia Phillies narrowly missed the playoffs with an 82-80 record.

Harper was probably joking about this suggestion, but other MLB players might take it more seriously. Free agents who can’t sign a contract right now because of the ongoing labor dispute could take their talents overseas if the money is good enough.

If Harper is being serious though, the Yomiuri Giants should absolutely see what they can do to bring him on.

Will Bryce Harper play in Japan if the MLB season gets canceled?