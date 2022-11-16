Bryce Harper To Reportedly Undergo Significant Surgery

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Bryce Harper played through a UCL tear in his throwing elbow for much of the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper will have surgery next Wednesday to repair his damaged ulnar collateral ligament.

It is unclear if it will be Tommy John surgery, so Harper's recovery timeline is unsettled as of now.

If Harper does undergo Tommy John, it will likely sideline him for some of 2023, but won't put him in danger of missing the entire season.

After injuring his elbow in April, Harper was limited to designated hitter duty the rest of the year. While he couldn't play the outfield, the 30-year-old slugger could still mash, slashing .286/.364/.514, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 65 runs in 99 games.

Harper continued to rake in the postseason, going 22-of-63 at the plate with six home runs and seven doubles as the Phillies advanced to Game 6 of the World Series.