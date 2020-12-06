Bryce Harper Is Trending Following Today’s Phillies News

Bryce Harper is trending on social media following today’s Philadelphia Phillies news.

The All-Star outfielder signed with the Phillies in free agency before the 2019 season. Philadelphia gave the former Washington Nationals star a 13-year, $330 million contract. At the time, it was the largest contract in baseball history.

Harper didn’t just sign in Philadelphia for the money, though. He signed in Philadelphia because he believed the front office was committed to building a contender.

So far, that hasn’t happened. The Phillies have missed the playoffs in each of Harper’s first two seasons. Harper’s old team, meanwhile, won the World Series in 2019.

Now, ESPN reports that the Phillies are considering somewhat of a roster teardown:

The Philadelphia Phillies have communicated to other teams that they are facing a financial crunch and are open to offers for their second-highest-paid player, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, according to sources. Slugger Bryce Harper is the team’s highest-paid player, but there is no indication yet that the Phillies will look to deal him off their books. Wheeler is only one year into the five-year, $118 million deal he signed with the Phillies last winter, as Philadelphia looked to progress beyond a frustrating 81-81 season in 2019. Wheeler, 30, pitched well for the Phillies in the truncated 2020 season, posting a 2.92 ERA in 11 starts, but as with a lot of professional franchises, much has changed for the team following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans now believe that the Phillies misled Harper when they signed him.

sooooo they just straight up lied to Bryce Harper. https://t.co/OV3m22kCxA — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) December 6, 2020

When does Bryce Harper ask to be traded? — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) December 6, 2020

The Phillies have the longest playoff drought in the NL. Haven’t had a winning season since 2011. They’re now in a “financial crunch” and open to trading Zack Wheeler. Locked into a contract with Bryce Harper for another decade. They still don’t have a GM. WHAT. A. MESS. pic.twitter.com/eMd4W8WkAx — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) December 6, 2020

Bryce Harper still should have gone to the Yankees. Locked into a deal until 2030 with a Phillies franchise looking to cut payroll already. Phillies made a promise they couldn’t keep. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) December 6, 2020

To be fair to the Phillies, no one saw this pandemic coming. Still, it’s understandable if Harper – and the rest of the Phillies – are frustrated by their team’s situation.