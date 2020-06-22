Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce Major Personal News

Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla Harper, announced some major personal news on their social media accounts this morning.

The Philadelphia Phillies couple has one child, a son named Krew. And another one is on the way.

Bryce and Kayla announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby girl. The happy couple shared an adorable photo on social media.

“Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper 💗 Coming early December 2020,” Kayla Harper wrote.

“Girl dad!😍” Bryce Harper wrote.

Bryce and Kayla have celebrated Mother’s Day and Father’s Day over the last month-plus.

“I’m so thankful that this little guy made me a mommy. It’s the best job in the entire world 🥰 Shout out to my mom for putting up with my brothers and I because now I know being a mom isn’t always easy 🤪 Happy Mothers Day!” Kayla wrote on Mother’s Day.

Bryce and Kayla have been able to enjoy a lot more family time as of late, with the MLB’s 2020 season being suspended. The league is aiming to start the season at some point in July, but Major League Baseball and the players association have yet to agree on a new deal.

In the meantime, congrats to Bryce and Kayla!