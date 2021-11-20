Bryce Harper’s Wife, Kayla, Has Message For Him After Winning MVP

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper officially won his second Most Valuable Player Award. It’s his first time winning the award since signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2019.

Harper edged out Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, his former teammate, for the award. He received 17 of the 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

On Friday night, Harper’s wife, Kayla, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for her husband. As you’d expect, she’s very proud of Bryce.

“I’m so dang proud of you! I’ve been present to watch you do some amazing things in your career, but this season has been my favorite to share with you so far,” Kayla Harper wrote. “It was one of those special seasons where it’s filled with so many highs that you don’t want it to end, and yet at the same time, still so demanding and hard that you’re just humbled to be a part of this cool life. You told me all season you didn’t want to know about your stats or what you were doing individually because it didn’t matter. I hope you can now reflect and enjoy such an incredible season that God gifted us with. Thank you for being so fun to watch on the field and so present with our family off the field. Congrats babe, you are so deserving!”

Harper finished the 2021 season with a .309 batting average, 35 home runs and 84 RBI.

With this second MVP Award under his belt, Harper is now the fourth player since 2000 to win the award multiple times before turning 30. That list includes Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Mike Trout.

Congratulations to Bryce Harper for having yet another stellar season.