Buck Showalter Makes Feelings On Yankees Return Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 23: Manager Buck Showalter #11 of the New York Mets looks on before the start of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 23, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks beat the Mets 5-2. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter will return to the Bronx on Monday night as the manager of the New York Mets.

Showalter, who was never able to lead the Yankees to a World Series title, has managed games at Yankee Stadium as the away manager, back when he was with the Baltimore Orioles.

It could feel a bit different on Monday night, though, as Showalter will take in the Subway Series while leading the Mets over the Yankees.

Showalter made it clear that he will feel proud on Monday night.

“Proud. I’m gonna feel proud,” Showalter said following the Mets' win over the Phillies on Sunday.

There are plenty of Yankees fans who would probably prefer Showalter to their current manager, Aaron Boone.

The Subway Series should be a fun one from Yankee Stadium this week.