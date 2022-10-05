Buster Olney: Aaron Judge Would "Fit Perfectly" With 1 MLB Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Oakland Athletics by a score of 7-2 to win the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As soon as Aaron Judge's magical season with the Yankees comes to an end, the focus will shift over to free agency.

Judge, who just hit his 62nd home run of the year, is expected to break the bank this summer. ESPN's Buster Olney believes the All-Star slugger's contract will be worth at least $300 million.

"The contract he's going to get this offseason will start with the No. 3, as in $300 million," Olney said on ESPN's Get Up.

While the Yankees are considered the favorites to sign Judge, Olney acknowledged that another team could submit a lucrative offer to lure him away from the Bronx.

That team might just be the Mets.

"There is gonna be an opportunity for an inspired owner of another team, maybe it's the gIants, to jump in with a big number. And you know what, Aaron Judge would absolutely fit perfectly for what the Mets need," Olney said. "[Mets] owner Steve Cohen knows his team needs a big injection of power, and there's no bigger injection of power these days then Aaron Judge."

The idea of the Mets signing Judge is bad enough to make a Yankees fan's blood boil.

If the Yankees are going to lose Judge in free agency, they can't afford for him to end up playing for the other franchise in New York - they just can't.