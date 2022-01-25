Cal Ripken Jr. Reveals His 1 Biggest Hall Of Fame Snub

During his long and illustrious MLB career, Cal Ripken Jr. competed against dozens of Hall of Fame players.

Ripken also had the chance to share the diamond with a number of stars who have not been enshrined, but arguably have the credentials to be in Cooperstown.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles legend revealed the one former adversary who he feels has been snubbed by Hall of Fame voters: former New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly.

On Hot Stove just now Cal Ripken Jr. named Don Mattingly as the player we’ve shortchanged in balloting and who should be in the Hall of Fame. @MLBNetwork — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2022

Mattingly spent his entire career with the Yankees from 1982-95, winning the 1985 American League MVP Award and earning nine Gold Gloves. He appeared in six All-Star Games and also won a batting title.

From 1984-87, Mattingly was one of the best, if not the best, players in all of baseball. He hit .327 or better while driving in more than 100 runs in all four seasons and bashing 30-plus home runs in three of them.

If Mattingly had kept up that pace for a few more years, he would have been a first ball Hall of Famer. However, back injuries took their toll, and while “Donnie Baseball” continued to produce when he was on the field, his overall numbers were hurt by the amount of time he had to miss.

He finished his career with 222 home runs, a .307 batting average, 1,099 RBI and 2,153 hits. Mattingly’s final year of eligibility on a Hall of Fame ballot was in 2015, but there is still a chance he winds up in Cooperstown thanks to the Modern Game Era Committee.